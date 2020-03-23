MONTEBELLO (CBSLA) — Local hospitals are looking for donations of protective gear as health care workers respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
They’re in need of disposable N95 masks, head caps, bonnets, face shields, reusable safety goggles, hazmat suits, coveralls, thermometers, shoe covers and much more.
“We’re in the business of saving lives,” said Candy Bautista of Beverly Hospital. “We’re not going to abandon the public but we’re asking you to do your part, please.”
Hospitals are requesting equipment from Hollywood medical dramas, manicurists, construction workers and more for donations.
They say suppliers have not been able to keep up with demand and they don’t know when the next shipment of equipment will be available.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that the state needs 200 million additional items.
It’s not just equipment that’s needed. Newsom is also scrambling to get more hospital beds to meet demands in L.A. County.
As doctors set up tents as local hospitals, the most immediate help can come from people in the community who may have stockpiles of much-needed medical equipment not being used.
Doctors say another way to help is to obey the stay-at-home order.
If you have anything to donate, call your local hospital to find out how you can help.
I live in Placentia, Orange county, I have cut about 200 reusable face masks, a few more days and they will be ready to donate, but where? I’m also in need of .25 inch elastic band, I just ran through 70 yards of elastic.