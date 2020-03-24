BURBANK (CBSLA) – Hollywood Burbank Airport is closing many of its parking lots in response to a dramatic drop in traffic.
The airport will temporarily closing parking lots A and C along with valet parking “due to reduced demand”, officials said.
Passengers will be directed to park their vehicles in either Lot E or the short-term parking structure, allowing them to park close and walk to the terminal.
Flight operations will continue at Hollywood Burbank even as speculation mounts over whether many of Southern California’s biggest airports will remain open.
Los Angeles International Airport said this week flight operations would continue after a police officer assigned to the airport tested positive for coronavirus.
In response, LAX installed more than 250 additional hand sanitizer stations and increased deep cleaning throughout the airport, focusing on “high touch” areas at the airport like handrails, escalators, elevator buttons and restroom doors.
Several airlines have reduced flight schedules, so guests are encouraged to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.