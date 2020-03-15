LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A police officer assigned to LAX airport has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The department said it was cleaning areas, distancing other officers and were looking to see who the officer made contact with.

“We have been working closely with Airport Police Chief Rhambo and the department as we ensure the infected member and family, in addition to all of our other police officers are being properly protected and advised towards proper procedures to prevent further exposures,” Marshall E. McClain, the president of the Los Angeles Airport Peace Officers Association, Inc. (LAAPOA), said in a statement.

McClain said airport management planned to meet with all of the union leaders this coming week to provide further details regarding the pandemic.

In the meantime, passengers traveling through LAX were bracing for further travel restrictions after President Donald Trump expanded limitations, effective Monday, adding the UK and Ireland to the list of countries to which foreign nationals are now banned from entering the U.S.

Similar to the original European travel ban, the expansion does not ban American residents from returning home.

But some worry there will be a total travel lock-down in all directions.

Late Saturday, immigration was jammed at LAX with travelers who scrambled to get into the U.S. this weekend.

Video taken by Kayle De Guzman, a frustrated passenger, shows lengthy immigration and CDC lines. De Guzman says he waited in the line for four hours elbow-to-elbow with those returning from the travel ban countries.

“This is appalling,” De Guzman said. “The infection rate could quadruple if you have one person in there with a positive, or basically with the virus. One person. We all could have been infected.”

Those coming through Customs will have their temperature taken and those showing symptoms will be asked to quarantine for fourteen days. LAX officials also say they’re taking extra steps to help disinfect the airport.