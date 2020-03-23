



— Schools in Los Angeles will remain closed until May 1 in the ongoing effort to slow the spread of coronavirus , Superintendent Austin Beutner said Monday.

Los Angeles Unified School District schools were originally scheduled to remain closed through the end of March.

“I wish I could tell you it will all be back to normal sometime soon but it does not look like that will be the case,” Beutner wrote in a tweet.

Update on March 23rd.

Actualización del 23 de marzo. pic.twitter.com/zVwuqyrdeZ — Austin Beutner (@AustinLASchools) March 23, 2020

The second-largest school district in the nation will now remain closed through May 1. Beutner said the district will provide additional updates well before May 1 on what comes next.

In the meantime, Beutner says the district will make a “significant effort” to continue to help all students learn.

It’s not clear what prompted the district to extend the closure, but cases of coronavirus did spike Sunday, with 71 new cases bringing the Los Angeles County total to 409.

Hacienda-La Puente Unified School District also announced Monday it would remain closed through May. Last week, school officials in Ventura County said all its schools would remain closed until May 1, with a targeted return date of May 4, while Bonita Unified School District said it would return on May 5.

Beutner is scheduled to hold a news conference at 11 a.m.