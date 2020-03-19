Comments (17)
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Universities and schools across Southern California announced that they have begun suspending all in-person classes amid growing coronavirus concerns.
The following is an ongoing list with the current cancellations of in-person classes. Some colleges and schools are transitioning to online classes for the foreseeable future. For a list of other Southern California events that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, click here.
Counties That Have Ordered Schools Closed:
- Riverside County has ordered all schools within the county closed beginning Monday, March 16.
- Ventura County schools will close for at least one week starting Monday, March 16.
- Orange County schools will close through at least March 27.
School Districts That Have Closed:
- LAUSD – The Los Angeles Unified School District will close all schools beginning on Monday, March 16. The closure will run at least two weeks.
- SDUSD – San Diego Unified School District to close all schools beginning Monday, March 16.
- LBUSD – The Long Beach Unified School District will close Monday, March 16. The closure will run through April 17.
- BUSD – All Bonita Unified School District schools closed beginning Monday, March 16, and running through April 5.
- PUSD – Pasadena Unified School District to close beginning Monday, March 16, and running through April 5.
- Corona-Norco Unified School District will be closed March 16 through April 3.
- Los Angeles Archdiocese closes all Catholic schools in L.A., Ventura and Santa Barbara counties from March 17 through March 31.
- William S. Hart Unified will close all schools from March 16 through April 13.
- Lynwood Unified School District will close all schools starting Monday, March 16.
- Santa Ana Unified School District will close all schools starting Monday, March 16 though Friday, April 10.
- Chino Valley Unified School District will close all schools starting Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 3.
- Chaffey Joint Unified School District will close all schools starting Monday, March 16 through Monday, April 6.
- Glendale Unified School District will close all schools starting Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. The school will transition to remote enrichment from March 30 through April 3.
- Baldwin Park Unified School District will close all schools starting Monday, March 16 though Monday, March 30. Schools are expected to reopen Tuesday, March 31.
- Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District will close from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.
- Orange Unified School District will close from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.
- Huntington Beach City School District will close from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.
- Centralia School District will close from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.
- Laguna Beach Unified School District will close from Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 3.
- Los Alamitos Unified School District will close from Monday, March 16 for at least two weeks.
- Hesperia Unified School District will close from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.
- Apple Valley Unified School District will close from Monday, March 16 through at least Friday, March 27.
- Victor Valley Union High School District will close from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.
- Oro Grande School District will close from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. The closure does not include Mojave River Academy.
- Victor Elementary School District will close from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.
- Adelanto Elementary School District will close from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20.
- Lucerne Valley Unified School District will close from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.
- Helendale School District will close from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20.
- Snowline Joint Unified School District will close from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.
- Barstow Unified School District will close Monday, March 16 for at least one week.
- Silver Valley Unified School District will close from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.
- Moorpark Unified School District will close from Monday, March 16 through at least Friday, March 27.
- Santa Monica – Malibu Unified School District will close Friday, March 13. Length of closure to be determined Monday, March 16.
- Simi Valley Unified School District – Closing schools as of Monday, March 16 until March 30.
- Conejo Valley Unified School District – Closing all CVUSD schools Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20.
- Ventura Unified School District – Closing All VUSD schools Monday, March 16 until Friday, April 10. Classes are expected to resume Monday, April 13.
- Bear Valley Unified School District – All schools will be closed from Monday, March 16 until Thursday March 26, in addition to previously scheduled off-days for spring break from March 27 – April 10.
- Upland Unified School District – All schools will be closed through Friday, May 1.
Universities That Have Cancelled In-Person Instruction:
- UCLA – Suspended all in-person classes beginning Wednesday, March 11 through April 10. UCLA Athletics home events will be spectator-free through April 10.
- USC – Extended online lectures through April 14 and all university-sponsored events would be canceled or postponed.
- UC Irvine – All exams to be administered remotely and Spring quarter instruction will be conducted remotely. All events and gatherings with more than 100 participants are canceled.
- UC Santa Barbara – All Athletics Department events to be “fan-less” the university announced.
- UC San Diego – all spring quarter classes will be delivered to students remotely.
- Cal State Long Beach – Canceling in-person classes and transitioning to online classes March 12 through March 17.
- San Diego State University – Transitioning to online instruction.
- Loyola Marymount University – Classes will meet online between March 16 until March 31.
- Pepperdine University – Canceling in-person classes and transitioning to online classes.
- Cal State Univerisity Northridge – Transitioning to courses online.
- Chapman University – Transitioning to courses online.
- Cal State University Fullerton – Will transition to online courses through April 26th.
- Long Beach City College – Will transition to online courses from March 12 through April 12.
- Cal Poly Pomona – Will suspend in-person classes March 13 through March 17 and then transition to online classes March 18 through March 27. All events with more than 100 participants will be canceled from March 12 through May 31.
- Cal State University, Dominguez Hills – All in-person classes are canceled from March 12-17. Online classes will begin March 18 and run through April 12.
- College of the Canyons – Will begin transitioning to online classes beginning on Monday, March 16.
- Los Angeles Community College District – As many colleges as possible will be moved into an online education platform for all nine of its colleges, including Los Angeles City College, East Los Angeles College, Los Angeles Harbor College, Los Angeles Mission College, Los Angeles Pierce College, Los Angeles Southwest College, Los Angeles Trade-Technical College, Los Angeles Valley College and West Los Angeles College. Online instruction begins Wednesday, March 18.
- California Lutheran University – Will fully move to online instruction beginning March 16 through at least April 5. All events with over 100 people have been canceled.
- Río Hondo College – Will transition to online courses.
- Cal State Los Angeles – Classes are canceled from March 16 through March 19. The campus will transition to online instruction starting March 20 through April 24.
Primary And Secondary Schools & Districts That Have Canceled In-Person Instruction:
- Rosemead School District – Students will remain at home Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.
- Manhattan Beach Unified School District – Will transition to online classes for the week of March 16. A decision on whether to extend will come at a later date.
- Harvard-Westlake School – Will halt all in-person classes and switch to online classes beginning next week after a parent of one of the students was being tested for coronavirus.
- Murrieta Valley High School – Temporarily closed after an employee who traveled to a country with a known outbreak fell ill.
- Providence High School – Students remained at home Monday and take their classes using an online learning program.
- Buckley School
- Campbell Hall
- Chaminade College Preparatory
- Louisville High School
- Wise School
- Viewpoint School
- Crossroads School
- Sierra Canyon School
- Harkham Hillel Hebrew Academy
School Districts That Have Made Changes To Events:
- Orange County Department of Education superintendent announced support Friday for suspending classes at all county public schools for at least 2 weeks.
- DUSD – The Downey Unified School District has put a hold on all gatherings over 250 people and encouraged smaller gatherings to promote social distancing of six feet per person. Large school activities, including field trips, assemblies, and school dances, have been postponed indefinitely.
SFUSD also shut down.
Not completely true at Cal Poly Pomona where faculty are being instructed to conduct a survey among students before Wed 3/18. Even if one student decides to continue attending, faculty are required to go to the classroom and conduct both face-to-face AND provide digital materials to those students to choose not to.
To prevent retaliation (a common practice in this campus) I am posting anonymously. This policy makes no sense as is putting faculty at risk, leaving absolute control to students. This is against the social distancing that the CDC is currently recommending. So NO. Cal Poly Pomona so far is NOT transitioning to Online as stated in this article.
