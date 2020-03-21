BURBANK (CBSLA) — As essential items like eggs, milk, and fresh produce are becoming harder to find at grocery stores around the Los Angeles area, residents are flocking to local farmers markets to find what they need.
At the Burbank farmers market on Saturday morning, a hefty line for eggs had formed before the market had officially opened. Some shoppers arrived even before the vendors.
“We’re having trouble getting eggs, milk, fresh vegetables…” said Mariana Arnedo, who arrived at the farmers market at 6:30 a.m. — over an hour early. “There is no way to find any of these around here.”
Low-income, immunocompromised, and elderly residents are among the most vulnerable populations during the coronavirus pandemic. Several markets around L.A. are working to specifically serve these communities.
MORE: Coronavirus: SoCal Grocery Stores Reserve Shopping Time For Seniors
For low-income residents and seniors, Urban Partners Los Angeles in Koreatown will give away free groceries beginning at 7:30 a.m., and Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA will do the same at 10:30 a.m.
From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., workers from AltaMed Health Services are putting together essential kits filled with food and toiletries for seniors in isolation.