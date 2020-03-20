Comments
RIDGECREST (CBSLA) — A magnitude-3.5 earthquake struck near Ridgecrest Friday morning, the second time this week the Mojave Desert area has been shaken awake.
The earthquake struck at 4:52 a.m. about 9 miles east-northeast of Ridgecrest, at a depth of about 5 miles, within the borders of the China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station. It was followed about an hour later by a magnitude-2.6 earthquake.
Friday’s earthquake is the second magnitude-3.5 to strike near Ridgecrest, which last summer was rocked by two major earthquakes on July 4, one of which was a 7.1 temblor. Another magnitude-3.5 earthquake shook the area on Tuesday.
No injuries or damage has been reported.