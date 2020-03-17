Comments
RIDGECREST (CBSLA) — A magnitude-3.5 earthquake struck the California desert near Ridgecrest, which was rocked last summer by two big earthquakes.
The quake struck at about 6:30 a.m. about 29 miles southwest of Ridgecrest, at a depth of 1.4 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Most “Did You Feel It?” responses came from residents in Ridgecrest and Trona, which was also hard hit by last summer’s earthquakes. However, one resident in Pasadena also reported feeling the quake.
There were no reports of injury or damage.