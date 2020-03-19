Comments
(CBSLA)- The Los Angeles Rams released a pair of high-profile names on Thursday. The first was 3x Pro Bowl running back Todd Gurley shortly before the 4 p.m. EST deadline that would have guaranteed him $10.5 million. The second, according to reports, is linebacker Clay Matthews.
#Rams are also releasing LB Clay Matthews, source says
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 19, 2020
The 33-year-old Matthews signed a two-year $16.75 million contract with the team prior to the 2019 season after spending 10 seasons in Green Bay. He was productive in his lone year in L.A., piling up eight sacks across 13 starts in 2019, which ranked third on the team behind Aaron Donald and Dante Fowler.
But, following the signing of 27-year-old Leonard Floyd on Wednesday, Matthews’ contract became expendable. The team confirmed the move with a statement released on Twitter.