LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)– It wasn’t that long ago that running back Todd Gurley was mentioned in the conversation for best running backs in the NFL, but the 25-year-old is about to enter a new chapter of his career.

The Los Angeles Rams released their former star running back on Thursday.

We have released Todd Gurley. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 19, 2020

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the team spent weeks trying to trade him and cut the running back before they would’ve had to pay him $10.5 million at 4 p.m. EST today. Gurley signed a 4 year, $60 million contract extension with the Rams on July 24, 2018 and it looked like he would be playing football in Los Angeles for many years to come. In 2019, Gurley scored 12 touchdowns, but only rushed for 857 yards. A knee injury significantly hampered the 3x Pro Bowl running back the last few seasons.

The 2017 NFL Offensive Player Of The Year first began experiencing knee trouble in the team’s run to the Super Bowl during the 2018 season. Gurley had only 10 carries, for 35 yards in LA’s 13-3 loss to New England in Super Bowl LIII.

In 2019, Gurley played in 15 games, but failed to rush for over 1000 yards for the first time since 2016. The 25-year-old scored 40 total touchdowns in two seasons between 2017 and 2018. Gurley was sixth in rushing yards in Rams history with 5,404 yards and tied for the most career rushing touchdowns in franchise history with Marshall Faulk. The running back also holds the team record for most touchdowns in a game with four.

The Rams went 9-7 in 2019 and missed the playoffs. Malcolm Brown was the team’s second leading rusher last season with 255 yards and five touchdowns.