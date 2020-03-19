



The coronavirus virus has presented unprecedented circumstances around the world and Los Angeles Rams stars Jared Goff and Andrew Whitworth are stepping up to help people all around Los Angeles.

On Thursday, the Rams announced that Goff and Whitworth are each donating $250,000 to the Los Angeles Food Bank to help fund two million meals for Angelenos in need.

.@JaredGoff16 + Andrew Whitworth are each donating $250,000 to the @LAFoodBank to help fund 2 million meals for Angelenos in need. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 19, 2020

“There are so many people in need right now and we want to do everything we can to help our Los Angeles community,” Goff said in a news release. “My hope is that we can inspire others to support organizations like the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and United Way’s Pandemic Relief Fund as we come together to face this crisis.”

The closing of schools across California has sparked a need for meals. Whitworth ensured that Los Angeles would be his home for years to come on Wednesday, when he signed a three year deal with the Rams.

Goff and Whitworth aren’t the only athletes who are pitching in to help their communities. Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry announced they are pitching in to help feed kids all across Oakland. Additionally, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara are donating one million meals to Food Lifeline.