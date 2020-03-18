(CBSLA)- The new NFL league year has officially opened and the Los Angeles Rams are bringing back one of their own. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the team has reached an agreement on a new three-year deal with left tackle Andrew Whitworth.

The #Rams have re-signed LT Andrew Whitworth to a 3-year deal, per agent @_SportsTrust. Back for one (or more) more. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2020

The 38-year-old Whitworth started all 16 games for the Rams in each of the last two seasons and he has missed just one game in his three-year tenure in L.A. A four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first team All-Pro, Whitworth’s future was uncertain, but it appears he will be back for at least one more year.

Whitworth was part of an offensive line that allowed the fewest sacks in the league in 2019 and allowed quarterback Jared Goff to be hit just 79 times, the 10th-lowest total in the league.