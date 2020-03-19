Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A second Los Angeles Police Department employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the department said in a statement Thursday.
The individual is a member of the LAPD’s senior staff and are expected to make a full recovery, according to the statement.
“This is a sobering reminder that anyone is susceptible to this virus,” the statement read. “The LAPD encourages all Angelenos to follow local and state guidelines of hygiene and social distancing.”
On Sunday, an LAPD supervisor tested positive for the virus. The department said both officers’ work spaces are being disinfected.
