Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division said Sunday that one of its supervisors has been diagnosed with coronavirus.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division said Sunday that one of its supervisors has been diagnosed with coronavirus.
This marks the first confirmed case of the virus within the department, according to a statement.
The LAPD said the officer who was diagnosed began having flu-like symptoms around March 5. He went home and on Sunday received a positive result from a coronavirus test.
The department said he’s showing improvements and is expected to make a full recovery.
“Thorough cleaning and disinfecting of the involved employee’s work area at the Pacific Division should be completed by the end of the day,” the department said. “At this point no other personnel from Pacific Division have experienced symptoms or been isolated.”
For the latest number of cases in Los Angeles County, click here.