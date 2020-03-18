Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Lakers are the latest team to be impacted by the coronavirus.
Sources tell CBSLA sports director Jim Hill most of the team’s players were tested Wednesday morning at the Lakers practice facility in El Segundo.
The team hopes to get results as early as Friday.
Lakers personnel were asked to self-quarantine after four Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for COVID-19, including superstar Kevin Durant, who has yet to take the court this season.
The results came one week after the Nets played the Lakers at Staples Center on March 10, in what turned out to be the team’s last game before the NBA suspended play indefinitely.