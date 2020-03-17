



LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for COVID-19, including Kevin Durant, one week after the Nets played the Lakers.

The Nets last game before the NBA suspended play was at Staples Center against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 10.

Though Durant did not play in that game, or at all this season, the team was working to notify anyone who had known contact with them — including opponents like the Lakers — and would remain isolated while being monitored by team medical staff.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the Lakers plan to get their players tested for the coronavirus Wednesday and have asked that they self-quarantine for 14 days.

According to the Times, the players received the information during a conference call Tuesday and followed the announcement by the Nets.

Durant has not had symptoms and was among four positive test results on the Nets. The two-time NBA Finals MVP's message is one for everyone to heed: Stay quarantined. https://t.co/7E58fcyFjm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

The Times reported that Lakers players were allowed to leave the L.A. area this week, but were asked to check in with team medical personnel daily.