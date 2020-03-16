



— Grocers are making it safer for seniors to get their shopping done amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Northgate Market in La Habra reserved time just for senior shoppers Monday morning.

The market, at 1305 W. Whittier Blvd., opened from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. for people 65 and older. A long line of shoppers were already in place before doors opened.

The senior shopping time was announced Sunday on Facebook by La Habra City Councilman Jose Medrano and owner Joshua Gonzalez.

“We will help them if they need any support shopping,” Gonzalez said.

Trader Joe’s in Monrovia will also offer “Senior Shopping Time” for customers aged 65 and older from 9 a.m to 9 a.m. The store will open to the general public at 9:30 a.m.

The Centers for Disease Control has recommended that seniors stay home and avoid crowds because they are at higher risk from coronavirus. However, supermarkets and big box stores are being emptied daily of basic supplies such as toilet paper and frozen foods by crowds who line up before retailers open.

“We’ve been standing in line for other markets, but by the time we get in, there’s a lot of it gone,” shopper Seferin Holguin said.

In a statement, Northgate said Monday’s event is not an ongoing service, and they are reviewing their ability to this one-time event, and may make another announcement Monday. However, Grocery Outlet in Altadena will offer a similar event from 7 to 8 a.m. Thursday, plus deliver groceries to seniors who can’t make it out.