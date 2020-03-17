Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One of the nation’s biggest retailers is shutting down all stores nationwide.
In a statement Tuesday, Macy’s announced it will close all of its stores by the end of the day due to the coronavirus outbreak.
All Macy’s stores will remain closed until at least March 31.
The closure includes all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores.
The announcement follows a similar move by Nordstrom, which said it would temporarily close all of its stores for two weeks starting Tuesday as it tries to limit the spread of the new virus.