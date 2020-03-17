



— Nordstrom says it will temporarily close all of its stores for two weeks starting Tuesday as it tries to limit the spread of the new virus.

The Seattle-based upscale chain, which operates 380 stores including 116 department stores, is the latest retailer to announce temporary closures. It joins Nike, Everlane, Apple and Abercrombie & Fitch, among others, in closing its doors. Like many of the other chains, Nordstrom says it will be providing pay for its employees during the period.

The company said Monday that it is also withdrawing its annual financial guidance, noting a slowdown in consumer demand, particularly in markets affected by the coronavirus. It also said that it will be making further cuts to its expenses and capital-expenditure plans.

On Monday, Costa Mesa’s popular South Coast Plaza mall announced it was closing for at least 14 days after a worker in the mall tested positive for COVID-19.

Disney also announced it would be closing all its Disney stores in North America. This comes after it shut down Disneyland through at least the end of the month.

Also Monday, the city of Beverly Hills ordered that all non-essential stores, such as retailers on the famous Rodeo Drive, close.

