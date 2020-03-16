Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Uber Eats announced they will be waiving delivery fees for 100,000 independently owned restaurants across the United States and Canada.
The company hopes to help restaurants get through the coronavirus pandemic by driving up demand.
Uber Eats is also pledging 300,000 free meals to healthcare workers and others involved in relief efforts.
On Sunday, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that Los Angeles bars, clubs, dine-in restaurants, gyms and theaters would need to temporarily close starting at midnight.
In response, restaurants throughout Los Angeles County began closing their dining rooms and limiting service to take-out and delivery options.