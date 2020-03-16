LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fast food giants McDonald’s and Chick-Fil-A have joined the list of restaurants stopping dine-in service throughout the Los Angeles area during the coronavirus pandemic.
McDonald’s has announced it will be limiting access to the restaurant’s dine-in area to pick-up orders and encouraging people to use the drive-thru and delivery option.
“To align with increasing regulations throughout the country, effective at the close of business today, McDonald’s USA company-owned restaurants will close seating areas, including the use of self-service beverage bars and kiosks, and shift our focus to serving customers through Drive-Thru, walk-in take-out and McDelivery,” the company said.
The company said they will also be closing all play areas as of Monday.
The company also encouraged franchised stores to ” adopt similar operations procedures.”
On Sunday, Chick-fil-A also announced they would be closing their dining rooms.
“As we navigate the evolving impact of coronavirus on our communities, we are temporarily closing our dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact,” the company said.
According to Chick-fil-A, some of their restaurants may only offer service through drive-thrus, while others may offer takeout, delivery or mobile ordering options.
The changes come after Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that Los Angeles bars, clubs, dine-in restaurants, gyms and theaters would need to temporarily close starting at midnight.