LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Some travelers at Los Angeles International Airport are growing anxious about the potential impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.
Camilla Guezzelle, who’s going home to Brazil after visiting her brother in L.A., wasn’t one of the people donning a mask at the airport when KCAL9’s Jeff Nguyen visited last Sunday.
With the expanding number of coronavirus cases worldwide, her family has noticed a dip in airfares to and from Brazil.
“Now it’s costing $500 or $600,” Guezzelle said. “And before, like $800.”
Around the airport, workers could be seen cleaning surfaces with disinfectant.
Uber drivers did the same after airport dropoffs.
Officials recently announced that two LAX employees were infected with coronavirus along with one officer assigned to the airport.
This weekend at the airport, passengers coming from abroad, reported waiting in long lines up to 90 minutes as officials follow guidance to screen incoming travelers for coronavirus symptoms.
Bloomberg reports that commercial air travel is on track to drop nearly nine percent this year. That’s the biggest decline since 1978.
