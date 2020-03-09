MURRIETA (CBSLA) – Murrieta Valley High School in Riverside County was closed Monday after an employee showed possible symptoms of the coronavirus.
The Murrieta Valley Unified School District announced Friday that the employee was ill and was being tested.
71 students who came in contact with the employee were told to self-quarantine, the district said. It’s unclear if the patient is a teacher.
The school will remain closed until the testing is complete.
On Sunday, the Riverside University Health System declared an emergency over the coronavirus. The county has two confirmed cases so far. On Saturday, the county reported its first locally acquired case. The second patient was a passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan who is being treated in Northern California.
Following Sunday’s emergency declaration, the 2020 BNP Paribas Open – scheduled to begin Monday in Indian Wells — was canceled Sunday. The tournament attracts some of the best tennis players in the world.
