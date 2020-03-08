LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Several California State University Long Beach students and advisers are quarantining themselves due to coronavirus concerns.
Ten students and two advisers went to an 18,000-person conference in Washington, D.C., where three people ended up testing positive for the virus, according to university officials.
CBS2/KCAL9’s Cristy Fajardo reports the individuals who tested positive at the conference have no connection to the CSULB campus. However, university officials requested participants self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution. They say one of the CSULB participants lived in student housing. That individual has since been housed in a private room where meals are being delivered and the area has been disinfected. Other CSULB conference participants under self-quarantine live off-campus, according to university officials.
University officials say there is no reason to believe those under self-quarantine have contracted COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus.
They stress CSULB has no known or confirmed cases.