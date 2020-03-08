



— Some travelers at Los Angeles International Airport are growing anxious about the potential impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.

Walk through LAX and you’ll see a number of people wearing masks.

Camilla Guezzelle, who’s going home to Brazil after visiting her brother in L.A., wasn’t one of them.

With the expanding number of coronavirus cases worldwide, her family has noticed a dip in airfares to and from Brazil.

“Now it’s costing $500 or $500,” Guezzelle said. “And before, like $800.”

There were more than 2,000 delays and 95 flight cancellations nationwide Sunday, according to FlightAware.

At LAX, 130 delays and six cancellations.

Around the airport, workers could be seen cleaning surfaces with disinfectant.

Uber drivers did the same after airport dropoffs.

Officials recently announced that two LAX employees were recently infected with coronavirus.

RELATED: LAX Medical Screeners At LAX Test Positive For Coronavirus

One traveler said some workers seem to have more fears than others.

“There was a couple of people wearing masks and that’s it,” David Cotton said. “No temperature taken. Nothing at all.”

He emphasized his desire for people to stick to the facts when it comes to the coronavirus.

“I think people need to be sensible, use common sense, not have mass hysteria,” Cotton said.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

For local news about the coronavirus, please check this website.

Keep up to date about how to stay safe by monitoring the CDC website.