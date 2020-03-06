



— The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Friday confirmed two more cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County, bringing the county’s total to 13.

One of the new patients was said to be another medical professional screening travelers at Los Angeles International Airport. Dr. Barbara Ferrer, head of the county health department, said the department believes the new case is linked to the other medical screener who tested positive for the virus earlier in the week.

The other individual was part of a group of travelers recently in Italy. Several others in the group have been confirmed to have the virus.

On Thursday, Public Health reported four cases of coronavirus in the county. The four patients were also part of a group of travelers recently in Northern Italy in addition to three other people who were confirmed Tuesday.

The 13 cases in L.A. County are:

Eight people in the travel group to Italy

Two contract employees who were conducting coronavirus medical screenings of arriving passengers at LAX

Two relatives of a person who lives outside the county and was also confirmed with the virus

A traveler from the area of Wuhan, China, and the county’s first case. That person has since recovered.

Ferrer stressed that all of the county’s cases have been traced to an exposure source, so there are no local incidents of unknown community spread of the illness.

All patients were said to be under isolation.

According to Ferrer, although the risk of contracting the illness in the county remains low, people should continue to practice good hygiene and stay home from work or school if they feel sick.

Health officials in Los Angeles County declared a public health emergency over the novel coronavirus on Wednesday after six cases were confirmed the night prior.

“These actions support our preparedness efforts, including effectively mobilizing needed resources and partnerships, enhancing continuity of operations planning, and seeking and utilizing mutual aid, all in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19,” LACDPH Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer told reporters.

Also Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared the State of Emergency “to make additional resources available, formalize emergency actions already underway across multiple state agencies and departments, and help the state prepare for a broader spread of COVID-19,” according to his office.

