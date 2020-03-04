LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Health officials in Los Angeles County have declared a public health emergency over the novel coronavirus as six new cases were confirmed Tuesday night.
In a news conference Wednesday, the L.A. County Department of Public Health announced that it was declaring a local health emergency which will allow the county to access more resources to help fight the outbreak.
“These actions support our preparedness efforts, including effectively mobilizing needed resources and partnerships, enhancing continuity of operations planning, and seeking and utilizing mutual aid, all in an effort of slowing COVID-19,” LACDPH Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer told reporters.
Six new cases were confirmed as of Tuesday night, Ferrer said. There had only been one confirmed case in L.A. County prior to Tuesday. None of the patients were exposed through community transmission.
“All of our six new cases are linked to an assumed known exposure,” Ferrer said. “There’s either a travel history to an area with an outbreak. There’s exposure to known travelers coming from areas where there’s an outbreak. Or the person is a close contact with a confirmed case.”
On Tuesday night, Kaiser Permanente West L.A. Medical Center confirmed it was monitoring a coronavirus patient who was self-quarantined in their home.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 is spread from person-to-person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and mainly via respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People are likely most contagious when they are most symptomatic.