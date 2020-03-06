SYLMAR (CBSLA) — Traffic is finally moving again in the Newhall Pass Friday after a wild chase and officer-involved shooting shut down both sides of the 5 Freeway between the 210 and the 14 freeways for hours overnight.
One closure remains in effect – the southbound 5 Freeway connecter to the eastbound 210 Freeway, where police remain on the scene for the officer-involved shooting investigation. All other freeway closures around the shooting scene were reopened by 5 a.m.
A police pursuit had ended on the freeway connector road with the suspect running into oncoming traffic, getting clipped by a car and being shot in the leg by a police officer. The chase started in Palmdale after the car the suspect had been driving and abandoned in freeway lanes came back as stolen.
Investigators say the suspect crashed into a fence at a Lockheed Martin facility and fired shots at patrol vehicles and the police helicopter before leading the chase onto the freeway. Police did deploy spike strips twice, but the driver continued with flattened tires, throwing up sparks during the chase.
After pulling over on the freeway, the suspect tried to run away with a tech-9 assault weapon-type pistol, prompting officers to open fire. The pistol was one of two weapons recovered from the scene.
A second suspect who was in the car was also arrested.
A deputy was also clipped by a car and was taken to a hospital.