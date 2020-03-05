



— A pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle ended Thursday night after the driver pulled over in Newhall Pass — but not before trying to escape custody and running into oncoming traffic where he was clipped by a car.

The driver of the suspected stolen vehicle was then shot by a deputy, but his condition was not immediately known. The passenger of the vehicle surrendered to law enforcement without incident.

According to police, the pursuit began in the Palmdale area after deputies ran the plates of the 2007 Audi — which came back at stolen.

During the pursuit that led deputies from the Palmdale area through Agua Dulce and Santa Clarita, the suspects allegedly fired multiple shots at law enforcement both in the air and in pursuit of them on the freeway.

Police also deployed two spike strips in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but the driver kept driving. At one point, the hood of the vehicle flew up, blocking the windshield — though that did not stop the driver either.

The driver did not come to a stop until the rim of the tire began throwing sparks in Newhall Pass.

After coming to a stop, the driver got out of the car in an attempt to flee from deputies.Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene.

All lanes of the 5 Freeway in Newhall Pass at the 210 Freeway interchange were closed as well as the 210 on ramp as police continued to work the scene.