



— The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported four additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County Thursday, raising the total number of cases to 11.

The four patients are said to be part of a group of travelers recently in Northern Italy.

Public Health has identified those who may have had close personal contact with the individuals to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness.

All confirmed cases were being isolated and close contacts have been quarantined.

Total number of cases is now 11. These travelers were a part of the group of travelers announced yesterday who were in Northern Italy. View: https://t.co/LENippe3gI pic.twitter.com/93HaoDe5D3 — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) March 5, 2020

On Wednesday, health officials in Los Angeles County declared a public health emergency over the novel coronavirus as six new cases, including a medical professional screening travelers at Los Angeles International Airport, were confirmed Tuesday night.

“These actions support our preparedness efforts, including effectively mobilizing needed resources and partnerships, enhancing continuity of operations planning, and seeking and utilizing mutual aid, all in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19,” LACDPH Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer told reporters.

The six cases were confirmed by a local lab, Ferrer said. One person is hospitalized and the other five are quarantined at their homes. Three of the patients contracted the disease while traveling together in Northern Italy — the same trip the four new patients were on.

Governor Gavin Newsom Wednesday declared the State of Emergency “to make additional resources available, formalize emergency actions already underway across multiple state agencies and departments, and help the state prepare for a broader spread of COVID-19,” according to his office.

There are no known significant exposures to the general public, according to Public Health.