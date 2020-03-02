MONTEREY PARK (CBSLA) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren will speak Monday night at East Los Angeles College, on the eve of the California primary.
Warren’s speech is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tickets are not required, but the campaign encourages attendees to RSVP.
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Angelica Salas, the executive director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, will introduce the Massachusetts senator, according to Warren’s campaign.
“Now more than ever, women need a champion in the White House — someone who will stand up for working moms, fight for our seats at the tables of power, protect our health care and reproductive choice, and lift up the underappreciated and often invisible contributions that women make daily to society,” Siebel Newsom said.
This is the first year California will be one of 16 states going to the polls on Super Tuesday, making its 415 delegates the biggest prize. In previous years, California’s primary was in June.
On Sunday, frontrunner Bernie Sanders drew a crowd of more than 15,000 to the Los Angeles Convention Center. Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard was also in Los Angeles Sunday for a town hall.