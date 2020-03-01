LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Thousands of people have packed the Los Angeles Convention Center for a rally hosted by Democratic primary frontrunner Bernie Sanders.
At least 15,000 Sanders supporters are expected to gather for the rally, just two days ahead of the March 3 California primary election. The event, which is open to the public, is expected to include appearances from Dick Van Dyke and comedian Sarah Silverman.
As people arrived to the rally, CBSLA spoke to Sanders supporters about the reason they’re backing the candidate.
“My primary reason is climate and the environment,” said Sanders supporter Laura Nava. “In comparison to other candidates, Bernie Sanders has a really long record of voting well when it comes to the environment. I think that’s something that impacts all communities across both party lines.”
The rally is one of two stops in Southern California for Sanders Sunday. He also held a rally this afternoon in San Jose. Sanders’ campaign has focused on turning out the vote in California, which is participating in the delegate-rich Super Tuesday on March 3 when more than a dozen states will host primary elections.
It appears his supporters are hearing the message.
“Show up to vote in numbers,” said rally attendee Daniel Navar. “We have to show up and vote, and we have to vote this current president out.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
