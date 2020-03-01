LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In an effort to make voting as easy as possible ahead of Tuesday’s primary election, Los Angeles County officials are opening six 24-hour voting centers across the county.
Dean Logan, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, said Sunday that six locations will offer “Around the Clock Voting” starting Monday at 8 a.m. and continuing through the close of polls at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
More details coming, but excited to share that, in addition to our regular vote Centers, we are offering “Around the Clock Voting” at six locations in #LACounty starting tomorrow at 8AM and continuing through the close of polls on Election Day at 8PM #MoreChoicesMoreVoices #VSAP pic.twitter.com/uodZyy8Drs
— Dean Logan, RR/CC (@LACountyRRCC) March 1, 2020
The centers are at the following locations:
— RR/CC Headquarters in Norwalk, 12400 Imperial Hwy.
— The East L.A. Doctors Hospital, 4060 Whittier Blvd.
— The Hilton Garden Inn in Valencia, 27710 The Old Rd.
— The Great Caesar’s Banquet Hall in Tujunga
— Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, 11461 Sunset Blvd.
— Four Points By Sheraton LAX Hotel, 9750 Airport Blvd.
Officials also reminded Los Angeles voters Sunday that the L.A. Metro and several other public transportation services will offer free fare all day on Tuesday to help people get to the polls.
Nearly 1,000 voting centers have opened up across the county since Feb. 22. In all, within the first 8 days of this voting period, 93,000 people have cast ballots in Los Angeles County, though there are more than 5 million registered voters in the county.
For the closest voting center to you, click here. For a list of ballot drop-off sites, click here.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)