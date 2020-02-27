LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Nearly 1,000 voting centers will open across Los Angeles County on Saturday, allowing residents to go to the polls a full three days before the March 3 Primary Election.
This is the first election in L.A. County in which residents can cast a ballot at any vote center across the county, they are not limited to only their neighborhood precinct.
The change follows the passage of the California 2016 Voter’s Choice Act designed to make the voting process more convenient.
It’s also the first time L.A. County voters are using a modern touch-pad ballot marking device to make their selections. Those selections will then be printed out on a paper ballot.
Up to 232 voting centers already opened on Feb. 22. However, the registrar’s office told CBS2’s David Goldstein Tuesday that approximately 30 of them didn’t open on time because of equipment issues.
The remaining 744 will open on Saturday.
As of Tuesday, the registrar’s office had issued over 3.53 million mail-in ballots. There are 5.41 million registered voters in the county.
For the closest voting center to you, For a list of ballot drop-off sites,