



– A police pursuit with a hearse — which had been stolen with a body inside the night before — ended in a wreck during rush hour Thursday morning on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles.

An L.A. County Sheriff’s official confirmed to CBS2 that the crashed 2017 Lincoln Navigator was the same one stolen Wednesday evening from out in front of St. Anthony’s Greek Orthodox Church in Pasadena. A casket containing a body was found in the crashed vehicle, the sheriff’s department said.

The short pursuit started at 7:43 a.m. near USC, at Exposition Boulevard and Figueroa Street, when someone spotted the stolen Navigator and called 911. Responding Los Angeles police officers gave chase. The pursuit ended within about a minute when the Navigator crashed on the southbound 110 Freeway near the Vernon Avenue exit.

SKY2 footage showed officers surrounding the hearse, which had significant front-end damage.

The SUV was towed away with the body in the casket still inside. When it arrived at the tow yard, the casket was moved to a different SUV and transported to an Arcadia mortuary.

A suspect was taken into custody. He was later identified as 25-year-old James Juarez.

Sources told CBSLA’s Dave Lopez the woman’s body was being transported from the company’s funeral home in Orange County to the Arcadia location. While en route, the driver was told there were flowers in the SUV that needed to be dropped off at St. Anthony’s church.

So the driver parked in front of the church – with keys still inside – and delivered the flowers. When he came back out, he found the Navigator was gone.

At least one person was taken to a hospital, police said.