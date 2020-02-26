CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
PASADENA (CBSLA) — Deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department were investigating Wednesday night after a suspect stole a hearse with a casket and body inside.

The 2015 black Lincoln Navigator was parked at a church in the 700 block of Rosemead Boulevard with a casket holding a body in the back at about 8:10 p.m. when an unknown suspect drove off in it. The sheriff’s department confirmed the body in the hearse was that of an adult female.

In a tweet directed at the suspect, LASD pleaded for the driver to return the body.

