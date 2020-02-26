PASADENA (CBSLA) — Deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department were investigating Wednesday night after a suspect stole a hearse with a casket and body inside.

The 2015 black Lincoln Navigator was parked at a church in the 700 block of Rosemead Boulevard with a casket holding a body in the back at about 8:10 p.m. when an unknown suspect drove off in it. The sheriff’s department confirmed the body in the hearse was that of an adult female.

In a tweet directed at the suspect, LASD pleaded for the driver to return the body.

To the suspect(s) driving around in a Black Lincoln Navigator stolen from the 700 blk of Rosemead Bl just after 8PM today in uninc #Pasadena:

Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator. pic.twitter.com/Dvo7u94zL1

— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 27, 2020