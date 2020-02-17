LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Comedian Drew Carey took to social media Monday to share a tribute to his slain former fiancee Amie Harwick.
“I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did,” Carey posted along with a short clip of the pair.
— 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) February 17, 2020
Officers responded to a call of a “woman screaming” in the 2000 block of Mound Street in Hollywood Hills at around 1:16 a.m. Saturday, according to authorities. Police said a roommate told officers that Harwick, a popular family therapist, was being assaulted in the house. Harwick was found unresponsive below a third story balcony with significant injuries authorities said were “consistent with a fall.” She was pronounced dead at a local hospital
A Playa del Rey man, who police identified as Harwick’s ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse, has been charged with murder. Harwick “had recently expressed fear about a former boyfriend and had previously filed a restraining order” against him, which had since expired, police said in a news release. She had seen Pursehouse two weeks prior to the killing, police disclosed.
Pursehouse is being held on $2 million bail. Investigators are presenting their case to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office for charges.
Carey and Harwick were previously in a romantic relationship. A rep for Carey confirmed their engagement in February 2018, according to Entertainment Tonight. Their relationship ended last year.