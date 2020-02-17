LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A celebrity family therapist and the ex-fiancée of comedian Drew Carey was murdered early Saturday morning in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood, and a Playa del Rey man has been arrested in the slaying.
Dr. Amie Harwick was killed at her home and her ex-boyfriend, identified as 41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse, was arrested Saturday afternoon on murder charges, Los Angeles police announced Sunday.
Officers responded to a call of a “woman screaming” in the 2000 block of Mound Street in Hollywood Hills at around 1:16 a.m. Saturday, according to authorities. Police said a roommate told officers that the victim was being assaulted in the house.
The victim was found unresponsive below a third story balcony with significant injuries authorities said were “consistent with a fall.” She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Police said they discovered “possible evidence of a struggle” and signs of an intruder.
At around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, an FBI-LAPD Fugitive Task Force arrested Pursehouse outside his home in the 8100 block of Cabora Drive in Playa Del Rey.
Harwick “had recently expressed fear about a former boyfriend and had previously filed a restraining order” against him, which had since expired, police said in a news release. Harwick had seen Pursehouse two weeks prior to the killing, police disclosed.
Harwick was formerly in a relationship with comedian Drew Carey. A rep for Carey confirmed their engagement in February 2018, according to Entertainment Tonight. It’s unclear when the relationship ended.
Harwick had written a book, created podcasts and used social media to talk about her work as a therapist.
Pursehouse is being held on $2 million bail. Investigators are presenting their case to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office for charges.