Comments
PASADENA (CBSLA) – A man who stabbed another man to death with a knife during a fight in the parking lot of the Rose Bowl back in 2018 — a dispute which first sparked on social media — will serve prison time, along with his wife.
PASADENA (CBSLA) – A man who stabbed another man to death with a knife during a fight in the parking lot of the Rose Bowl back in 2018 — a dispute which first sparked on social media — will serve prison time, along with his wife.
Miguel Castaneda, 24, plead no contest Tuesday to one count of voluntary manslaughter in the killing of 22-year-old Demetrio Tapia Jr., the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office reports.
Castaneda’s wife, 25-year-old Valentina Rosales, plead no contest to being an accessory after the fact.
On Oct. 1, 2018, prosecutors say, Castaneda stabbed Tapia following a dispute which had begun on social media. The two men had agreed to meet at the Rose Bowl to settle their dispute. His wife, Rosales, witnessed the fight and stabbing and drove him from the scene. The exact nature of the dispute was not confirmed.
Castaneda faces up to 12 years in prison when sentenced, while Rosales faces four years.