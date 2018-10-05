PASADENA (CBSLA) — Police say a fatal stabbing in a Rose Bowl parking lot this week started with a fight over social media.

Two people have been arrested in Monday’s murder of 22-year-old Demetrio Tapia, Jr. Tapia was found fatally stabbed in Lot K of the Rose Bowl, an area popular with exercisers and joggers.

Miguel Castaneda, 23, of Los Angeles, was charged Thursday with one count of murder, while Valentina Rosales, 23, of Pasadena, was charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact.

Detectives say Castaneda and Tapia argued via social media before agreeing to meet Sunday night at the Rose Bowl to settle the dispute. A fight led to the fatal stabbing of Tapia, police said.

Castaneda is being held on $2.1 million bail, while Rosales is being held on a little over $1 million bail. Both are scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Pasadena.

Anyone with further information about this case can call Pasadena police at (626) 744-4241 or make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).