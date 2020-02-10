HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Despite Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” making history at Sunday night’s Academy Awards, the ratings for the Oscars telecast averaged a record-low 23.6 million viewers, according to preliminary Nielsen ratings.
The 2020 viewership numbers were down from 2018’s low of 26.541 million with host Jimmy Kimmel. Sunday’s event at the Dolby Theatre went hostless for the second consecutive year.
Viewership during the 2018, 2019, and 2020 shows have been the only years to average less than 30 million viewers since figures started to be recorded in 1974.
It is expected that the 2020 number could increase up to 300,000 viewers when final figures are set to be released Tuesday, allowing the award show to keep its customary title as the most-watched prime-time entertainment program.
The title is currently held by the post-Super Bowl airing of “The Masked Singer” which garnered 23.731 million viewers.
The most-watched Academy Awards ceremony remains 1998 with 55.25 million viewers as “Titanic” won the best picture and Billy Crystal hosted.
