LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Sunday was a historical night for “Parasite.”
It became the first film in history to win both Best International Feature Film and Best Picture.
Bong Joon-ho won the Academy Award for Best Director and Writing – Original Screenplay.
Celebrities showed love to the cast and crew after the film made history at the Oscars.
See some of their reactions:
MASSIVE! HISTORIC! LANDMARK! PARASITE! The world is big and it is beautiful and films from everywhere deserve to be on that stage winning @TheAcademy’s highest honor. This is wonderful and right. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Q8go53lqmd
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 10, 2020
Congratulations, @ParasiteMovie! 👏🏽 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/IAYseYmobc
— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 10, 2020
Language is a core expression of identity. Subtitles do not divide or disqualify – they’re gateways into incredible stories you might have otherwise never known.
Tonight I heard the language of my family on the Oscars stage. 🇰🇷 I can’t wait to hear many, many more… #Parasite pic.twitter.com/rqFdQwX4t4
— Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) February 10, 2020
My wife is right about 98% of the time. Clo called it in October. #parasite https://t.co/2VA1LkU53s
— Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) February 10, 2020
Congratulations @ParasiteMovie So so proud to be Korean 🇰🇷❤️ pic.twitter.com/aISEy1HUpz
— Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) February 10, 2020
My Asian heart is very full right now. #Oscars #Parasite #RepresentationMatters 💛💛💛💛
— Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) February 10, 2020
Wow I need to see Parasite.
— Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) February 10, 2020
