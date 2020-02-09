CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Sunday was a historical night for “Parasite.”

It became the first film in history to win both Best International Feature Film and Best Picture.

Bong Joon-ho won the Academy Award for Best Director and Writing – Original Screenplay.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won accept the Writing – Original Screenplay – award for ‘Parasite’ onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Celebrities showed love to the cast and crew after the film made history at the Oscars.

See some of their reactions:

