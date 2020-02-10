CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Academy Awards, Luke Perry, Luke Perry left off In Memoriam Oscars, Luke Perry Oscars


LOS ANGELES (CBLA) – The Academy drew the ire of social media when it inexplicably left off “90210” star Luke Perry from the “In Memoriam” segment of its Oscar ceremony Sunday night.

FILE — Luke Perry is shown in a slide during the  “In Memoriam” portion of the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 19, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

More shocking, Perry was left out despite the fact his last role happened to be in one of the movies nominated for best picture, Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.”

Perry passed away last March at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke.

He was best known for playing Dylan McKay on all 10 seasons of “90210.” At the time of his death, he was starring in the CW show “Riverdale.”

A prolific actor, Perry had dozens of credits in films including “The Fifth Element,” ”8 Seconds” and “American Strays.” He appeared in HBO’s prison drama “Oz” and voiced cartoons like “The Incredible Hulk” and “Mortal Kombat.” Over the past decade he appeared in shows such as “Community,” “Hot in Cleveland,” “Ties That Bind” and “Body of Proof.”

https://twitter.com/ericastwilight/status/1226763316426489857

Comments

Leave a Reply