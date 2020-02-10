LOS ANGELES (CBLA) – The Academy drew the ire of social media when it inexplicably left off “90210” star Luke Perry from the “In Memoriam” segment of its Oscar ceremony Sunday night.
More shocking, Perry was left out despite the fact his last role happened to be in one of the movies nominated for best picture, Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.”
Perry passed away last March at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke.
He was best known for playing Dylan McKay on all 10 seasons of “90210.” At the time of his death, he was starring in the CW show “Riverdale.”
A prolific actor, Perry had dozens of credits in films including “The Fifth Element,” ”8 Seconds” and “American Strays.” He appeared in HBO’s prison drama “Oz” and voiced cartoons like “The Incredible Hulk” and “Mortal Kombat.” Over the past decade he appeared in shows such as “Community,” “Hot in Cleveland,” “Ties That Bind” and “Body of Proof.”
He wasn’t in the In Memoriam montage, but let’s remember Luke Perry tonight, too 😢 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/CaRhTeZasf
— Carla Bleiker (@cbleiker) February 10, 2020
I'm only just realizing Luke Perry wasn't included in the In Memoriam last night. And he was in one of the Best Picture nominated movies. So……….
— catmcparland (@catmcparland1) February 10, 2020
Excluding Luke Perry from the Oscars in Memoriam was disrespectful. He appeared in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood which was nominated for Best Picture. Quentin Tarantino personally selected Luke to be in his movie so why not mention him? #oscars pic.twitter.com/eRICigXD0N
— Price of Reason (@priceoreason) February 10, 2020
https://twitter.com/ericastwilight/status/1226763316426489857