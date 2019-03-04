



– Actor Luke Perry, best known for his star-making turn on the 90s TV show, “Beverly Hills, 90210,” has died after suffering a stroke last week.

Publicist Arnold Robinson released a statement saying the 52-year-old actor died “surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie,

fiance Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.”

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning,” he said. “No further details will be released at this time.”

Last Thursday, Perry was taken by ambulance to a Los Angeles-area hospital after paramedics responded to his home in Sherman Oaks. At first, officials say Perry was talking to first responders and he was fully conscious. But his condition quickly deteriorated and he was rushed to the emergency room.

No reason for the hospitalization or any details on his condition were given.

Perry has played construction construction company owner Fred Andrews, father of main character Archie Andrews, for three seasons on “Riverdale,” the CW series that gives a dark take on “Archie” comics, and has been slated for a fourth.

The CW declined comment on Perry.

Born and raised in rural Fredericktown, Ohio, Perry was tapped for heartthrob status along with Jason Priestley on “Beverly Hills 90210,” which ran from 1990 to 2000.

Perry has had roles in a handful of films, including “The Fifth Element,” ”8 Seconds” and “American Strays.” He appeared in HBO’s prison drama “Oz” and voiced cartoons like “The Incredible Hulk” and “Mortal Kombat.” In recent years he starred in the series “Ties That Bind” and “Body of Proof.”

The same day he was hospitalized, Fox TV announced that it would be running a six-episode return of “90210” that features most of the original cast, but Perry was not among those announced.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.