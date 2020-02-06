Comments
ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Angels will honor the late John Altobelli and the rest of the victims of a January helicopter crash.
ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Angels will honor the late John Altobelli and the rest of the victims of a January helicopter crash.
In a Facebook post, the team announced it would wear Orange Coast College hats for the opening split squad games of Cactus League play Feb. 22.
The 56-year-old Altobelli, his wife Keri and their 13-year-old daughter Alyssa all died when the helicopter they were riding in crashed while headed from Santa Ana to Camarillo for a travel basketball game.
Altobelli was a longtime coach of the OCC baseball team — the stadium they play in lovingly referred to as “The House That Alto Built.”
It was previously announced that a public memorial for the Altobelli family would be held Monday, Feb. 10 at 5 p.m. at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.
Multiple vigils have been held in honor of the family since the tragic crash.