LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Vanessa Bryant changed her Instagram photo Wednesday to a picture of husband Kobe Bryant in a loving embrace with their daughter Gianna, both of whom were among the nine killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.
The photo change is the first public acknowledgment made by Vanessa since the Sunday crash. She also changed her profile from private to public.
The photo, taken during the NBA All-Star Game at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on February 14, 2016, showed Bryant holding his daughter as she smiled up at him.
The Lakers legend, 41, and Gianna, 13, were among the nine people aboard a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter around 9:45 a.m. when it crashed in Calabasas amid foggy conditions.
The helicopter had departed from John Wayne Airport in Orange County and was bound for Camarillo, with the passengers on board heading to Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where he was set to coach Gianna in a tournament game.
Also killed in the crash were John Altobelli, the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, his wife Keri and their 13-year-old daughter Alyssa, one of Gianna’s teammates. 45-year-old Sarah Chester and her 13-year-old daughter Payton — another teammate — were aboard as well, along with 38-year-old Christina Mauser, one of Bryant’s assistant coaches, and pilot 50-year-old Ara Zobayan.