RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Two cars were crushed Wednesday when strong Santa Ana winds downed a large tree in a Riverside neighborhood, knocking out power to a couple of homes, officials said.
Firefighters responded just before 11:30 a.m. to the 7100 block of Orchard Street, where they found a 100-foot-tall pine tree down in front of a home, according to Riverside City Fire Department Battalion Chief Bruce Vanderhorst.
The fallen tree smashed two vehicles, causing about $70,000 in damage, he said. The tree also knocked down power lines, cutting power to two houses, Vanderhorst said.
No injuries were reported.
Crews shut down Orchard Street between Washington and Rossmuir as they cleaned up debris and restored power.
Another large tree came crashing down in Burbank along 300 block of North Niagara Street between Oak and Verdugo.
Those streets were closed as crews worked to clear the scene.
Late Tuesday night, winds uprooted a huge tree in Valley Glen, bringing it down onto a white van and at least one power line. No injuries were reported.
In Eagle Rock, power lines went down in the 1900 block of Chicsaw Avenue. About 125 people were without power at one point.