LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Strong, gusty winds have returned to Southern California with a vengeance.
The wind apparently uprooted a huge tree in Valley Glen at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, bringing it down onto a white van and at least one power line. Fulton Avenue near Sulvan Street is blocked off to keep drivers from trying to get through the mess. No injuries were reported.
The National Weather Service says Wednesday’s winds could cause power outages and making driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. One gust clocked in at 71 mph at Whitaker Peak in Los Angeles County, according to the NWS.
“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive,” the statement said.
A windy week ahead for SW CA as several "inside slider" storms pass to the east of us. North winds increasing through Tue night, then shifting to NE. Drive w/caution and secure outdoor items! #CAwx #SoCal #LAwind pic.twitter.com/Xj7VQ6hMTo
— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 28, 2020