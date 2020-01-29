HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Kobe Bryant’s hand and footprints are out on display in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood as a way for fans to pay their respects to the Lakers legend.
The theatre is displaying his hand and footprints along with a large photo of him placing his hands in the cement during the event.
Fans are encouraged to leave flowers, take photos, and pay their respects to the NBA icon.
Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday morning.
Bryant’s wife Vanessa broke her silence Wednesday evening on the tragic crash that claimed the lives of her husband, daughter, Orange Coast College coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and their 13-year-old daughter and Gianna’s teammate Alyssa, 45-year-old Sarah Chester and her 13-year-old daughter and teammate Payton, Bryant’s assistant coach 38-year-old and pilot 50-year-old Ara Zobayan.
The helicopter departed from John Wayne Airport in Orange County and was bound for Camarillo, with the passengers on board heading to Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where he was set to coach Gianna in a tournament game.