



— Former Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant has died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CBSLA Sports Director Jim Hill has confirmed. He was 41.

Bryant was one of five people killed in the crash involving a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter. It remained unclear at this time whether family members were on board.

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing. Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

“We all know that Kobe loved flying on helicopters,” said Hill. “The cause of the crash has not been confirmed but there is some speculation that weather had something to do with it.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

PHOTO GALLERY: Remembering Kobe Bryant

As Hill reported, Bryant was an avid flyer, who enjoyed flying on helicopters.

“This was his normal mode of transportation. Most of the time, he flew from Newport Beach,” Hill said.

“Many of us are just shaking out here,” said Brittney Hopper, reporting from the Grammys red carpet. “It started off as a joyous morning has turned into a devastating, shocking, red carpet here.”

The Associated Press reported that Bryant on Saturday was passed by LeBron James for third place on the NBA’s career scoring list, getting the milestone on a driving layup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

Bryant retired in 2016 as the third-leading scorer in NBA history, finishing two decades with the Lakers as a prolific scorer with a sublime all-around game and a relentless competitive ethic, AP reported. He held that spot in the league scoring ranks until Saturday night, when the Lakers’ LeBron James passed him for third place during a game in Philadelphia, Bryant’s hometown, the wire service said.